Flora and Fauna
to
Golden Belt Arts 800 Taylor Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Maureen Dunlap / Matt Tomko
Flora and FaunaAppreciating Nature, Inside and Out, and Counteracting the Unpleasant
PRESS RELEASE:
Flora and Fauna
Appreciating Nature, Inside and Out, and Counteracting the Unpleasant
“Why shouldn’t art be pretty? There are enough unpleasant things in the world.” ~ Pierre-Auguste Renoir
Dates: September 1st - October 9th
The opening will be Tuesday, 9/1, from 4-7. Regular hours will be Thursdays 4-7 and Saturdays 12-6. Also open by appointment.
In keeping with safety measures, only 5 people will be allowed in the gallery at a time, masks required.