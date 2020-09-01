× Expand Maureen Dunlap / Matt Tomko Flora and FaunaAppreciating Nature, Inside and Out, and Counteracting the Unpleasant

PRESS RELEASE:

Flora and Fauna

Appreciating Nature, Inside and Out, and Counteracting the Unpleasant

“Why shouldn’t art be pretty? There are enough unpleasant things in the world.” ~ Pierre-Auguste Renoir

Dates: September 1st - October 9th

The opening will be Tuesday, 9/1, from 4-7. Regular hours will be Thursdays 4-7 and Saturdays 12-6. Also open by appointment.

In keeping with safety measures, only 5 people will be allowed in the gallery at a time, masks required.