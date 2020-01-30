Flora fem Fauna
Meredith College: Weems Gallery 3800 Hillsborough St - Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center, Raleigh, North Carolina
×
Courtesy Weems Gallery
Collage of work by the four artists featured in Flora fem Fauna exhibition at Meredith College
PRESS RELEASE: Flora fem Fauna is comprised of four artists whose work celebrates femininity while challenging gender stereotypes. Jenny Eggleson, Kiki Farish, Holly Fischer and Stacy Bloom Rexrode work independently, but share one primary bond, the American female experience.
Info
Meredith College: Weems Gallery 3800 Hillsborough St - Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center, Raleigh, North Carolina View Map
Art
Wake County