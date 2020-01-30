Flora fem Fauna

Meredith College: Weems Gallery 3800 Hillsborough St - Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE: Flora fem Fauna is comprised of four artists whose work celebrates femininity while challenging gender stereotypes. Jenny Eggleson, Kiki Farish, Holly Fischer and Stacy Bloom Rexrode work independently, but share one primary bond, the American female experience.

Meredith College: Weems Gallery 3800 Hillsborough St - Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center, Raleigh, North Carolina
Wake County
