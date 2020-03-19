× Expand Music by Tom Snow / Lyrics by Dean Pitchford / Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and WalterBobbie / Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford / Additional Music by Eric Carmen,Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman Award Winning Theatre Department at Wake Forest High School presentsFootloose, The Musical. Dates of the showings are Thursday thru Saturday March 19, 20, 21 andMarch 26, 27 and 28 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the Wake Forest High School Box Office door30 minutes prior to each showing or online wfhs.ticketleap.com

PRESS RELEASE:

Wake Forest, NC- Award Winning Theatre Department at Wake Forest High School presents Footloose, The Musical. Dates of the showings are Thursday thru Saturday March 19, 20, 21 and March 26, 27 and 28 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the Wake Forest High School Box Office door 30 minutes prior to each showing or online wfhs.ticketleap.com Wake Forest High School is located at 420 Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587. A cast and crew of 90+ students under the direction of Mrs. Kristin Rendina, brings this sleepy town alive. The explosive movie musical bursts onto the live stage! With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.