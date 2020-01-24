Fourth Friday Fire

to Google Calendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00

West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion 5253 N Roxboro St, City of Durham, North Carolina 27712

PRESS RELEASE:

There may be nothing better than sitting next to a warm, crackling campfire. Durham Parks and Recreation Outdoor Recreation invites you to join us for a Fourth Friday Fire. Learn about the wonder of nature from knowledgeable staff while sitting by the fire, and enjoy a s’more! All ages (children must be accompanied by an adult). No cost, no pre-registration required.

Info

West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion 5253 N Roxboro St, City of Durham, North Carolina 27712 View Map
Community Events
Durham County
919-560-4405
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fourth Friday Fire - 2020-01-24 19:00:00