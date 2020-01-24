× Expand Durham Parks and Recreation a warm campfire provided by DPR staff

PRESS RELEASE:

There may be nothing better than sitting next to a warm, crackling campfire. Durham Parks and Recreation Outdoor Recreation invites you to join us for a Fourth Friday Fire. Learn about the wonder of nature from knowledgeable staff while sitting by the fire, and enjoy a s’more! All ages (children must be accompanied by an adult). No cost, no pre-registration required.