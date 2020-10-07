Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina (Duke)

PRESS RELEASE:

America is at war with itself over the right to vote, or, more precisely, over the question of who gets to exercise that right and under what circumstances. North Carolina is a battleground for this debate, and its history can help us understand why – a century and a half after the ratification of the Fifteenth Amendment – we remain a nation divided on the issue of free and fair elections.

Fragile Democracy tells the story of race and voting rights, from the end of the Civil War until the present day. It shows that struggles over the franchise have played out through cycles of emancipatory politics and conservative retrenchment. When race has been used as an instrument of exclusion from political life, the result has been a society in which vast numbers of Americans are denied the elements of meaningful freedom: a good job, a good education, good health, and a good home. This history points to the need for a bold new vision of what democracy looks like. The authors completed, James Leloudis and Robert Korstad, their Ph.D.’s in the 1980s at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where they worked in the Southern Oral History Program – then, as it is today, a beacon for students who believe in scholarship’s power to make a change in the world. They have continued along that path ever since. You must register for the event beforehand with this link: https://duke.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIuduCtqDwqE9MtFSyrgBmialF1qZqYcvUJ . You will be sent a confirmation email with the link and password to join the event.