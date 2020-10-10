FRANK 10th Annual Off the Wall Fundraising Gala

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us this October for FRANK’S signature fundraising event that’ll be a VIRTUAL evening full of EXCITEMENT, COMMUNITY, and a spectacular selection of ART! MC'd by WCHL 97.9's Aaron Keck, it'll be an unforgettable night where every ticket-holder goes home with a one-of-a-kind piece of fine art.

Art
Orange County
