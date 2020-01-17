× Expand Mordecai Historic Park Free Friday at Mordecai Historic Park

PRESS RELEASE:

Mordecai Historic Park will offer free tours throughout the day on this special Friday!

Tours include the Mordecai House, Andrew Johnson's birthplace, St. Mark's Chapel, & the Allen Kitchen. Tours begin on the hour & half hour & are limited to 20 people per tour. Starting at the Visitor Center, the first tour will begin at 10 a.m. & the last tour starts at 3 p.m. Free tours are offered only twice a year, so don't miss out!

First come, first served. Free event, no registration necessary. Please call (919) 996-4364 for more information.