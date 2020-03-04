× Expand Pie Pan, Inc. Bull City Burger and Brewery's Fusion Beer Dinner

PRESS RELEASE:

You won't want to miss this special event! Join us on March 4 at 7:00 PM as Bull City Burger and Brewery chefs create a feast of international fusion. Belgian and Spanish cuisines are blended to create a 5-course fine dining experience and the recipes aren't the only thing being blended. Every course will feature a customized beer blend created to compliment the course. In addition, your ticket also grants you first access to our Sherry Barrel-Aged Quadrupel. Tickets to this event are limited and advance purchase is required.

For a full menu and to reserve your seat, visit bullcityburgerandbrewery.com.