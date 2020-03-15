The Future of Public Education in North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

The Public Education Action Team of the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council invite the community to a public education forum. Join NC State Representative Graig Meyer, NC State Representative Ashton Clemmons and EdLaw Director from the NC Justice Center, Matt Ellinwood, to hear about the current state of public education policy in North Carolina. The discussion will address the Leandro court case, the recent WestEd report and the opportunity it presents for parents, educators, advocates and policymakers. Find out how YOU can take action to ensure state lawmakers meet their constitutional obligation and implement meaningful education reform in the 2020 legislative session.

This free and open to the public forum will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3:00-5:00 PM at the East Chapel Hill High School Auditorium, 500 Weaver Dairy Rd, Chapel Hill. Free parking is available.