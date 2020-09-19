NC State: Gardening in the South

× Expand JCRA staff Butterfly on orange cosmos.

PRESS RELEASE:

Gardening in the South is back for new and experienced gardeners alike! Join us for a series of presentations that are guaranteed to expand your horizons. This year's lineup includes speakers Basil Camu, Bryce Lane and Mark Weathington. Basil will introduce us to the ins and outs of taking care of our beloved trees, Bryce will offer us crafty new tips to improve our gardening skills, and Mark will shed light on hardy plants that we can add to our collections at home.

Our symposium is sure to be an informative and inspiring one, so make sure you don't miss out!

This is a free event, but advance registration is required. Online registration is available at the event webpage.