PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for a night of courageous storytelling, with professional storytellers bringing you fun, heartwarming tales, and leaving the floor open for you to share bravely as well.

After months of seeing people struggle with distancing and isolation, two friends sat down together (at a distance!) and decided to create a virtual storytelling event and fundraiser to bring folks together. Enjoy a laid-back night that will bring you delight and a sense of bravery in yourself, while also helping to raise money for the Compass Center of NC in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Compass Center is Orange County's local domestic violence agency that provides crisis services, self-sufficiency services like financial and career planning, prevention education, and soon, emergency housing for survivors of domestic abuse. The center has seen a rise in hotline calls of domestic violence situations in Orange County since covid hit, so let's do what we can to help them raise funds to keep these services accessible while enjoying a great evening of brave storytelling.

This event will be streamed through Zoom on October 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Snag your ticket on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gather-round-tickets-122349636055. The event is FREE with all donations going directly to the Compass Center.

Meet the talent!

Amy Mora, our MC, is a writer, storyteller, and comedian. A native of North Carolina, she lives in Chapel Hill and is proud to volunteer with Compass Center for Women & Families.

Braima Moiwai is a musician, actor, writer, artist with the Durham Arts Council, and a storyteller with the North Carolina Association of Black storytellers (NCAB) based in Durham.

George Spencer is a storyteller, author, and painter. He is a contributing writer at Virginia, the alumni magazine of the University of Virginia, and writes for alumni media at Vanderbilt, Carleton University, and UNC.