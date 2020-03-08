Girl-Powered Science: Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists

Museum of Life & Science 433 Murray Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27704

PRESS RELEASE:

Join the Museum as we celebrate International Women’s Day by spotlighting the contributions of women in science and technology fields. This fun-filled day is designed to introduce girls to the exciting worlds of science and technology through hands-on demonstrations and activities. Learn about opportunities for girls in STEM and emerging career paths. Be inspired by successful women working in STEM fields and learn about current women-led research projects.

Museum of Life & Science 433 Murray Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27704 View Map
