Girl Scout Cookies & Beer Pairing

PRESS RELEASE:

Back by popular demand, we'll be serving up specialty flights with Girl Scouts cookies and beer from 12pm until close (while supplies last)! We've selected 4 of our favorite cookies and paired them up with 4 equally tasty beers - 2 brewed here at The Jug and 2 guest taps!

Cost is $15 per cookie & beer flight (4-oz pours of four beer, paired with 4 different cookies). No advance tickets needed. Just drop by anytime on January 18th and ask for a beer & cookie flight!

Cookie and Beer Pairing Menu:

- The Glass Jug - Galactic Opacity IPA with Lemonades

- Pisgah Brewing - Turtleback Brown Ale and Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs)

- The Glass Jug - Hunting Wabbits Carrot-Cake Spiced Belgian-style Dubbel and Caramel Delites (Samoas)

- Hardywood - Raspberry Imperial Stout and Thin Mints