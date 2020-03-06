I Go Where I Love: Eurythmy Meets Poetry

× Expand Barbara Holloway Master Eurythmist Christina Beck

PRESS RELEASE:

This breathtaking event by master Eurythmist Christina Beck, speech artist & actor Beatrice Voigt, and live piano is a fluid, mystical work inspired by the poetry of Hilda Doolittle, an important American woman poet, with works by Mozart, Arvo Pärt, and Rudolf Steiner. This powerful work opens a new relationship with nature and universal spirit.