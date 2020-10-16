× Expand Exchange Family Center We’d love for you to hit the links with us! When you participate in the 51st Annual Golf Tournament for Exchange Family Center (EFC), you’re contributing towards this year’s fundraising goal of $25,000. This money allows EFC to continue its work of strengthening Durham County families, teachers, and communities through proven counseling, coaching, and training sessions.

PRESS RELEASE:

It’s almost that time again - the 51st Annual Golf Tournament for Exchange Family Center (EFC)! While it may look a bit different this year, we hope you’ll save some socially-distanced time in October to hit the links in support of children across Durham County.

With COVID-19 in play, the golf tournament will be a mix of online and real-time engagement October 16th - 25th, with winners announced on October 28th, 2020. Golfers will register in foursomes and play 18 holes at Hillandale Golf Course. And if you’re worried about your game, take that stress off your mind! Mulligans and tosses will still be available for purchase with donations going directly to EFC.

Door and raffle prizes, along with our silent auction, will be moved online so anyone - even non-golfers - can participate in this hybrid tournament. And as always, you’ll receive a special gift for playing with EFC this year.

Register at https://bit.ly/EFC51GolfRegisterDirect - we look forward to seeing you in October!