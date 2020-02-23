× Expand Duke Chapel Music Great Music for Soaring Spaces

PRESS RELEASE:

Surprise and delight await in the music of Calvin Hampton, Gerre Hancock, Lee Hoiby, Herbert Howells, Gerald Finzi, Eriks Esenvalds, and Leo Sowerby. Join us for some of the finest choral and organ works of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, composed for great spaces and festive occasions.

Music will be performed by the Duke Evensong Singers and directed by Chapel Organist Christopher Jacobson.

Admission is free. Event parking is available for $5 in the Bryan Center Parking Garage at 125 Science Drive; ADA parking is available in the Bryan Center Surface Lot at the same address.