Opening Reception: Green

Hillsborough Gallery of Arts Green - January 27 - February 23 at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts

Each year the 22 members of the Gallery come up with a new challenge for the January group show. This year each artist created original work around the theme of "being green." Work ranges from paintings to sculpture to photography, mixed media, fabric, glass, clay, metal, wood and jewelry. Opening reception Friday, January 31st 6-9pm. Located at 121 N. Churton Street Hillsborough NC, the gallery is owned by 22 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass, wood, & fiber arts. Winter Hours: 10-6 Monday - Saturday, 12-4 Sunday.