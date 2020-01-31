Opening Reception: Green

to Google Calendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00

Hillsborough Gallery of Arts 121 N Churton St, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278

PRESS RELEASE:

Each year the 22 members of the Gallery come up with a new challenge for the January group show. This year each artist created original work around the theme of "being green." Work ranges from paintings to sculpture to photography, mixed media, fabric, glass, clay, metal, wood and jewelry. Opening reception Friday, January 31st 6-9pm. Located at 121 N. Churton Street Hillsborough NC, the gallery is owned by 22 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass, wood, & fiber arts. Winter Hours: 10-6 Monday - Saturday, 12-4 Sunday.

Info

Hillsborough Gallery of Arts 121 N Churton St, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278 View Map
Art
Orange County
919-732-5001
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception: Green - 2020-01-31 18:00:00