Group Exhibition

× Expand Jim McKeon Tunnel Vision, mixed media, 20 x 20 inches

PRESS RELEASE:

Join 5 Points Gallery as we welcome spring. Enjoy an array of new contemporary art works by 15 premier NC artists including painting, ceramics, sculpture, fiber art, mixed media, photography and jewelry. Located in the heart of Durham’s burgeoning food and arts scene, 5 Points Gallery is an ideal place to visit and experience first-hand original dynamic works. This group exhibit promises something for every art enthusiast and collector.

We are pleased to celebrate the imaginative work of Julia Harmon. Her solo exhibition, Altered States, features both her creative mixed media collage experiments and a captivating series of full-scale paintings inspired by them. Her works pay homage to American culture, past and present. Her source material is often lifted from vintage magazines and books that portray feminine and masculine ideals, a concept which her work aims to turn on its head. She is particularly interested in studying the conventional roles of women as illustrated in these sources, using her artwork to challenge and subvert these notions. The exhibits run from March 19 – April 12. Gallery hours are Thu - Sat 12-9 and Sun 12-4. Join us for our Third Friday reception March 20, 6-9pm. Free and open to the public.

In addition, join featured artist Julia Harmon on Sunday April 5th from 12-3 for a free collage building workshop. All necessary materials will be provided, but please bring any other supplies (and your favorite pair of scissors!) you may want to work with. Guests may join in the fun whenever they like between 12 and 3pm.