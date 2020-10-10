Halloween Historic Maplewood Cemetery Tour

× Expand Created by Preservation Durham PD Halloween Maplewood Tour Event

Beat cabin fever and celebrate Halloween! Take an Historic Maplewood Cemetery Tour. Celebrate Durham history and Halloween with a guided tour of Durham’s famous Old Maplewood Cemetery. Preservation Durham tour guides will take small groups around the cemetery pausing here and there to tell stories of triumph and tragedy, joy and sorrow, wealth and poverty, lives long and short. Because it is Halloween, we will spice the tours up with tales of death from war, disease, murder, and dreadful accidents. Learn about funerary traditions and grave art and architecture. All this in what is perhaps Durham’s loveliest urban open space.

Tours will be held at 10 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, October 10, Sunday, October 11, Saturday October 17, and Sunday, October 18. Pick a day that’s right for you!

Register Today at https://fallmaplewoodtour.eventbrite.com

The weather should be perfect! These tours, led by our knowledgeable guides, will be:

• limited to just ten (10) people per group

• require facemasks

• and practicing social distancing.

Tour time: 90 minutes

Cost: $12/person ($15.06 incl fees + taxes); Free to PD members (membership status will be verified)

Become a member by joining on www.preservationdurham.org/join-us/donate

Tour-goers must register and pay in advance on-line.

Maplewood was created in 1872 as Durham’s very first public amenity. The cemetery is Durham’s very first public space and its very first planned space. It is a garden of memories and our oldest repository of public art.

Please:

• Be on time.

• Meet at the Kent Street entrance near Morehead Avenue – Look for the Preservation Durham Banner.

• Must bring and wear your own mask.

• Hand sanitizer and a cold bottled drink will be supplied by your guides.

Recommendations:

• Wear sensible shoes and comfortable clothing.

• There are no public bathrooms so people should remember what mom said, “go before you get in the car!”