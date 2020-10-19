Most-Festive Halloween Homes, South Durham Self-Guided Tour

South Durham 5 Noorin Court, Durham, North Carolina 27713

PRESS RELEASE:

Free tour!

Self-guided and driving, this tour is socially-distanced fun!

Grab your pumpkin spice latte, jump in the car, play some spooky tunes, and enjoy the sites!

Front yard, outside viewing only -- no need to get out of your car. Enjoy the Halloween season in a slightly different way! Great for families.

Here's what you need -

https://app.builtstory.com/tours/details/halloween-homes-in-south-durham-1

And once you download the free app, you'll see the tour is free -

(apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/built-story/id1454269514?ls=1

(android) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.builtstory.builtstory

Happy (spooky) viewing!

South Durham 5 Noorin Court, Durham, North Carolina 27713
Community Events
Durham County
3056713890
