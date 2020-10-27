Halloween Scavenger Hunt
Downtown Raleigh , Raleigh, North Carolina
Jess Schatzle
Search for 10 Spooky Halloween Favorites in this Halloween Scavenger Hunt!
PRESS RELEASE:
Find 10 spooky items around your city, neighborhood, or yard for a fun filled Halloween Scavenger Hunt! You will receive a digital checklist that you can print out for your whole family. Take the family around to look for some Halloween favorites at your own leisure. This is a just for fun activity!
