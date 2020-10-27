Halloween Scavenger Hunt

to

Downtown Raleigh &nbsp;, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Find 10 spooky items around your city, neighborhood, or yard for a fun filled Halloween Scavenger Hunt! You will receive a digital checklist that you can print out for your whole family. Take the family around to look for some Halloween favorites at your own leisure. This is a just for fun activity!

Info

Downtown Raleigh &nbsp;, Raleigh, North Carolina
Community Events
Wake County
8649183899
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Halloween Scavenger Hunt - 2020-10-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Scavenger Hunt - 2020-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween Scavenger Hunt - 2020-10-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween Scavenger Hunt - 2020-10-27 00:00:00 ical