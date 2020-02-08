Handcrafted Love, DURM Market
Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Handcrafted DURM team
Love Local - gift baskets, crafts, pet items, jewelry, beauty, and art works.
PRESS RELEASE:
FREE admission!
We're creating a space for small business, handcrafters, artisans, and uniquely funktafied biz folks to gather and sell their wares reasonably with a minimum of fuss and a maximum of fun!
To keep it succinct, we're taking the funk out of the small biz vending process and putting it back where it belongs - on the 'flow'!
Live music from 4-6 pm curated by Durty Bull
Vendors of NC local, small, and crafted: (We love this part!)
Let's get the flow going!
Pele's Stash - Hawaiian beauty, specialty foods, and healing salves
Zen Jumps Chainmaille - chainmaille and medieval-style jewelry
Stacked and Stranded - boho style jewelry and accessories
Rodan + Fields - recurring branded beauty and anti-aging
Aecor - ceramic mugs and glassware
Fascinations by Rachel - gemstone jewelry
MJ Designs- leather bags and accesories
Bakies Doggie Boutique - pet apparel
The Pig and Pony - sustainable repurposed artworks
Junegee Organic Skin Care - natural skin, body, and beard care
Cave Bear Trading Co. - natural salves and primal-inspired accessories and jewelry
Confections by Rachel - locally made pie pops
Nicole Wickmore Candle Co. - hand poured soy candles
Nature's Joy and Wellness - natural tonics, sage sticks, and baskets
Orchid Beaded Jewelry - gemstone,glass, and leather jewelry
Charlenes Naturals - natural body care
Unique Designs - pyro-designed wood signs and novelties
Rosie and Company - handmade accessories and apparel
Crafty Bath - handmade designer aromatherapy bath bombs
Mary ED Ryan Art - handpainted novelties and art works
Brandy Exclusives - jewelry crafted from vintage flatware
Come out, have a brew and Shop Small this Saturday! Admission is FREE.