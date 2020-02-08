Handcrafted Love, DURM Market

to Google Calendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

FREE admission!

We're creating a space for small business, handcrafters, artisans, and uniquely funktafied biz folks to gather and sell their wares reasonably with a minimum of fuss and a maximum of fun!

To keep it succinct, we're taking the funk out of the small biz vending process and putting it back where it belongs - on the 'flow'!

Live music from 4-6 pm curated by Durty Bull

Vendors of NC local, small, and crafted: (We love this part!)

Let's get the flow going!

Apply here: https://triangleglutenfree.com/handcrafted-durm-vendors

#sassyandclassy #ShopSmallSaturday #vendors #brewery #foodtruck #shopping #smallbiz #supportlocal #letsgetfunky

#lovelocal #givelocal #funkyvalentines #selflove #petlove #romance

Pele's Stash - Hawaiian beauty, specialty foods, and healing salves

Zen Jumps Chainmaille - chainmaille and medieval-style jewelry

Stacked and Stranded - boho style jewelry and accessories

Rodan + Fields - recurring branded beauty and anti-aging

Aecor - ceramic mugs and glassware

Fascinations by Rachel - gemstone jewelry

MJ Designs- leather bags and accesories

Bakies Doggie Boutique - pet apparel

The Pig and Pony - sustainable repurposed artworks

Junegee Organic Skin Care - natural skin, body, and beard care

Cave Bear Trading Co. - natural salves and primal-inspired accessories and jewelry

Confections by Rachel - locally made pie pops

Nicole Wickmore Candle Co. - hand poured soy candles

Nature's Joy and Wellness - natural tonics, sage sticks, and baskets

Orchid Beaded Jewelry - gemstone,glass, and leather jewelry

Charlenes Naturals - natural body care

Unique Designs - pyro-designed wood signs and novelties

Rosie and Company - handmade accessories and apparel

Crafty Bath - handmade designer aromatherapy bath bombs

Mary ED Ryan Art - handpainted novelties and art works

Brandy Exclusives - jewelry crafted from vintage flatware

Come out, have a brew and Shop Small this Saturday! Admission is FREE.

Info

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
Art
Durham County
9196590402
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - Handcrafted Love, DURM Market - 2020-02-08 13:00:00