Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes

PRESS RELEASE:

“Forms are Facts”

In Conjunction with the Cosmic Rays Film Festival

Rachael Rakes is a curator, arts writer, editor, film programmer, and educator. Rakes researches tools of ethnographic refusal in visual and audio practices, and forms of radical abstraction and coding in art and everyday life.

She is currently Curator for Public Practice at BAK basis voor actuele kunst, an Editor at Large for Verso Books, and a Programmer at Large for the Film Society of Lincoln Center—where she co-curates the annual experimental nonfiction festival Art of the Real. Until 2019, she was the Head Curator and Manager of the Curatorial Programme at De Appel in Amsterdam.