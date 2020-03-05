Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes

to Google Calendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00

Varsity Theatre 123 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

“Forms are Facts”

In Conjunction with the Cosmic Rays Film Festival

Rachael Rakes is a curator, arts writer, editor, film programmer, and educator. Rakes researches tools of ethnographic refusal in visual and audio practices, and forms of radical abstraction and coding in art and everyday life.

She is currently Curator for Public Practice at BAK basis voor actuele kunst, an Editor at Large for Verso Books, and a Programmer at Large for the Film Society of Lincoln Center—where she co-curates the annual experimental nonfiction festival Art of the Real. Until 2019, she was the Head Curator and Manager of the Curatorial Programme at De Appel in Amsterdam.

Info

Varsity Theatre 123 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Page: Lectures Etc.
Orange County
9199622015
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Rachael Rakes - 2020-03-05 17:30:00