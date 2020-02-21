Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup

× Expand Vert & Vogue Dr. Rachel Greenup

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for Happy Hour at Vert & Vogue, as part of Third Friday Durham. This month, V&V is excited to host Dr. Rachel Greenup. Dr. Greenup is a leader on the national stage working to create high quality, low cost cancer treatment for all Americans. Come out to hear Dr. Greenup talk about affecting change in medicine, overcoming the status quo and what keeps her inspired to do more. As always, tickets are free and drinks are on the house!