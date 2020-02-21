Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup

to Google Calendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00

Vert & Vogue 353 West Main St., Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for Happy Hour at Vert & Vogue, as part of Third Friday Durham. This month, V&V is excited to host Dr. Rachel Greenup. Dr. Greenup is a leader on the national stage working to create high quality, low cost cancer treatment for all Americans. Come out to hear Dr. Greenup talk about affecting change in medicine, overcoming the status quo and what keeps her inspired to do more. As always, tickets are free and drinks are on the house!

Info

Vert & Vogue 353 West Main St., Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
Page: Lectures Etc.
Durham County
9197972767
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00 iCalendar - Happy Hour: Dr. Rachel Greenup - 2020-02-21 17:30:00