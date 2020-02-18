× Expand N/A Healthy As A Hunter-Gatherer

Duke Science & Society presents Periodic Tables: Healthy as a Hunter-Gatherer: Sorting Paleo Fact from Paleo Fiction

The modern world is full of technological magic and boundless possibility, but it also makes us sick. In this presentation, we’ll learn what living hunter-gatherer populations today can teach us about eating well, staying active, and avoiding heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases of modernization.

Dr. Herman Pontzer, professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke, studies how the human body evolved and how our species’ past shapes our lives today. He works with traditional hunter-gatherers and other populations around the globe to investigate the connections between diet, physical activity, metabolism, and health.

Periodic Tables is an informal science gathering during which invited speakers share interesting, relevant science to the general public in an engaging and interactive way.