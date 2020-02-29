Hena Extravaganza

Forest Hills Neighborhood Clubhouse 1639 University Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27707

PRESS RELEASE:

Henna Extravaganza is opened to women in the area who are interested in learning the history of henna, mixing and preparing henna for special purposes and just using the beautiful designs developed by our henna specialists from Morocco, India and North America. We will also have vendors selling cultural items from all over the world, refreshments will be served and participation in developing your own patterns at this event.

From 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, come and enjoy the atmosphere of women sharing their knowledge of Henna in Durham, NC.

Forest Hills Neighborhood Clubhouse 1639 University Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Art
Durham County
2523632648
