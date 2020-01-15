Henna How-To

× Expand Photo by Vitaliy Lyubezhanin on Unsplash hands with mehndi henna tattoos

PRESS RELEASE:

Learn about mehndi, the art of henna: what it is & how to do it yourself!

In this class, instructor Aboli Godbole will cover a brief history of mehndi and its cultural significance; how to mix henna; application techniques; and popular designs. You'll get to practice on yourself and/or a partner and will be sent home with a booklet of designs and instructions for practicing at home (or showing off your new skills at parties)!

Class fee covers all supplies.

This event will be in the barrel room of Durty Bull Brewing Company. If you'd like some social lubricant, beer, wine, and cider are available for purchase in the taproom.

The incredibly popular and very tasty food truck, The Dankery, will be on-site and open from 7pm-3am.

This event is brought to you by Enrichment, a project that seeks to introduce curious Bull City adults to new and exciting things--and each other--through hands-on classes. Topics range from the wacky (like basic tap dancing steps) to the incredibly useful (like folding a fitted sheet).

The point isn't mastery; it's learning something new while meeting people who are similarly curious and thirsty for knowledge. enrichmentdurham.eventbrite.com