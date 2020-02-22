Historic Raleigh Trolley Celebrates Black History Month

× Expand Mordecai Historic Park Black History Month Trolley Tour

Celebrate Black History Month on this special trolley tour around Raleigh highlighting the downtown area's African American heritage. Tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches, and business areas important to Raleigh's African American heritage. The trolley departs from Mordecai Historic Park and lasts approximately one hour with tours at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm.

Tickets are $10 and can only be purchased through reclink.raleighnc.gov with the below barcodes or by calling (919) 996-4364.

*For tickets, go to reclink.raleighnc.gov and enter the following barcodes for your preferred tour time:

- 1 pm: 251864

- 2 pm: 251865

- 3 pm: 251866

For more information or questions, please call (919) 996-4364.