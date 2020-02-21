Hobbit Trilogy, The Lord of the Rings

× Expand Marbles Kids Museum and IMAX Put a Ring on it at Marbles IMAX

PRESS RELEASE:

Make Middle Earth memories at Marbles IMAX during "Put a Ring on It" month! We'll show all six Peter Jackson directed Tolkien movies on NC's GIANT IMAX screen, including the Hobbit trilogy in IMAX 3D and extended editions of Lord of the Rings. Special $9 ticket price point. Ticket and concession proceeds benefit Marbles Kids Museum, a community nonprofit.

Don't miss Middle Earth Movie Trivia Night on Tues, Feb 18 at 7pm. Register here: bit.ly/37k1z3e