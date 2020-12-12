Holiday Bazaar at Moore Square

× Expand Raleigh Night Market Free Family Friendly Holiday Bazaar

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for some holiday fun and spend your money supporting small businesses this holiday season!

This 2-day holiday shopping event will take place at Moore Square with over 40 handmade artisans over the weekend to shop from. Live music photos ops and more for the entire family to enjoy..

December 12th: 10a-5p

COFFEE TRUCK:

The Brew Box

ENTERTAINMENT:

Ron Baxter Jazz Duo 2p-5p

VENDORS:

Nons Salts

Rock 'n Roots Farm

Seen Souvenir

Hank E Panky Farm

SKP ink

Pet Wants East Raleigh

Earth and Iron Pottery

Amy Draws

Cultivated Life

Michael's English Muffins

JOY Filled Foods

Peggy Roses Jellies, LLC

Cottage Lane Kitchen

San Giuseppe Salami Co.

Pierce Paints

Surly Squirrel (formerly Porch Fly Clothing)

Oxford Green Candle Co.

Gems By Jeanne Marie

Ornamentation Shoppe

Port and Starbird Creations

Dew Drop Chocolates LLC

Mama’s Salsa

Clewdoodle

Kettu Woodworks

Wind Blown Jewelry

December 13th: 12p-5p

COFFEE TRUCK:

The Brew Box

ENTERTAINMENT:

DJ Handsome Robb 2p-5p

VENDORS:

Usu Company Candles

Heart of Oaks

Lilly and Remains

EMDG Designs

ZenJumps Chainmaille

Milestone Bag Co.

The Oracle's Haven

SuSueStudio

Made for You by Lindsey Lou

WILD Organic

Rising Smoke Sauceworks

Aire Libre Designs

Honeygirl Meadery

Just Janina Creates

Tastin' Jamaican Caribbean Style Salsa

olivesky design

MARIA CALAVERA

Tuttleworks

Hana Moriah

Junie B's Bake Shop

ParMar Media

Green Girl Naturals