Holiday Bazaar at Moore Square
to
Moore Square Park 200 S Blount St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh Night Market
Free Family Friendly Holiday Bazaar
PRESS RELEASE:
Join us for some holiday fun and spend your money supporting small businesses this holiday season!
This 2-day holiday shopping event will take place at Moore Square with over 40 handmade artisans over the weekend to shop from. Live music photos ops and more for the entire family to enjoy..
December 12th: 10a-5p
COFFEE TRUCK:
The Brew Box
ENTERTAINMENT:
Ron Baxter Jazz Duo 2p-5p
VENDORS:
Nons Salts
Rock 'n Roots Farm
Seen Souvenir
Hank E Panky Farm
SKP ink
Pet Wants East Raleigh
Earth and Iron Pottery
Amy Draws
Cultivated Life
Michael's English Muffins
JOY Filled Foods
Peggy Roses Jellies, LLC
Cottage Lane Kitchen
San Giuseppe Salami Co.
Pierce Paints
Surly Squirrel (formerly Porch Fly Clothing)
Oxford Green Candle Co.
Gems By Jeanne Marie
Ornamentation Shoppe
Port and Starbird Creations
Dew Drop Chocolates LLC
Mama’s Salsa
Clewdoodle
Kettu Woodworks
Wind Blown Jewelry
December 13th: 12p-5p
COFFEE TRUCK:
The Brew Box
ENTERTAINMENT:
DJ Handsome Robb 2p-5p
VENDORS:
Usu Company Candles
Heart of Oaks
Lilly and Remains
EMDG Designs
ZenJumps Chainmaille
Milestone Bag Co.
The Oracle's Haven
SuSueStudio
Made for You by Lindsey Lou
WILD Organic
Rising Smoke Sauceworks
Aire Libre Designs
Honeygirl Meadery
Just Janina Creates
Tastin' Jamaican Caribbean Style Salsa
olivesky design
MARIA CALAVERA
Tuttleworks
Hana Moriah
Junie B's Bake Shop
ParMar Media
Green Girl Naturals