The ArtsCenter: Holiday Circle Show

PRESS RELEASE:

It’s that time of year again! The traditional Holiday Circle Show (now in its 14th iteration) is coming around again like a Lucky Penny, Friday, December 18th, at The ArtsCenter. We’ll be live-streaming this year’s show from The ArtsCenter’s Wynn Theatre.

The Circle show has been going strong for 14 shows about about 8 years now. Conceived by Danny Gotham, the Circle shows are based on the “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” albums. The troupe added a holiday show each year and now holds two annual Circle shows. The Holiday show highlights songs that are guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit and there is always plethora of local and national musicians to keep the event 200% entertaining. The usual suspects include Rebecca Newton, Barry Gray, FJ Ventre, David Burney and many more, with some special guests sprinkled in. It’s an ArtsCenter tradition and a mighty fine one at that!

Special guests include Joseph Terrell of Mipso, Jeffrey Dean Foster, and Martha Bassett as emcee. (Lineup subject to change)

A suggested donation of at least $15 for the musicians is strongly encouraged! Your ticket price and fee go to support the artists onstage as well as The ArtsCenter. If you are unable to make a donation, please select the free stream option at checkout.

This event will be available to stream via The ArtsCenter’s YouTube Live http://youtube.com/theartscenterlive/live (other platforms TBA).