PRESS RELEASE:

Home Is Distant Shores Film Festival returns for its second year from October 16 to 24, 2020, bringing stories of immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and expats to Triangle audiences and beyond.

“Despite the challenges we have all faced due to the global pandemic,” said festival director Aby Rao, “we are dedicated to presenting a strong collection of films through an online platform. Our hope is that this festival will continue to be a voice for diversity, compassion and inclusion within our community.”

The film festival seeks not only to entertain, but also to inform audiences through the bold and immersive voices of filmmakers telling stories of global immigration and humanizing the plight of immigrants and refugees. Film topics include migration journey, border security, education, employment, documented and undocumented immigration, community integration, family separation, and DACA.

This year’s festival will be held online and feature a variety of short and feature films. Tickets are free! Reserve your FREE tickets at HomeIsDistantShores.com.