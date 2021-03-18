The Spark with Tift Merritt: Hope Boykin (online)

× Expand Carolina Performing Arts Promotional imge for The Spark

PRESS RELEASE:

Join Carolina Performing Arts for the sixth episode of The Spark with Tift Merritt, featuring longtime Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancer Hope Boykin. In this livestreamed series, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and UNC alumna Tift Merritt returns to CPA to take us behind the scenes in artist-to-artist video interviews that delve deep into the creative process. On March 18, Tift will sit down with Hope Boykin—dancer, educator, creator, and native daughter of Durham, NC. Hope is no stranger to Carolina Performing Arts; she retired in 2020 from a 20-year career with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT), which has brought her home to NC to perform on the CPA season numerous times.

Registration for this event closes at 12 PM EST on March 18, 2021. This is a live event, but the recording will be available on-demand for all ticketholders for 72 hours from the time of the performance. Suggested ticket donation (per household) is $15. Tickets available starting at $0.