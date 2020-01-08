Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery

to Google Calendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00

Horse & Buggy Press Pop-Up Shop 118 West Parrish Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

Over 1,000 works by 40+ established artists and craftspersons, all from the Southeast and over half from The Triangle in a 1,500 square foot retail storefront.

Paintings. Photography. Books. Sculpture. Ceramics. Glass. Jewelry. Fiber Arts. Prints. Home Goods.

HOURS

Weds-Friday 12-2:30pm

Saturdays 11am-3:30pm

Sundays 12:30-2:30pm

More info at https://www.horseandbuggypress.com/pop-up

Info

Horse & Buggy Press Pop-Up Shop 118 West Parrish Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
Art
Durham County
9199494847
to Google Calendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery - 2020-01-08 00:00:00