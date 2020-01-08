Horse & Buggy and Friends: Satellite Parrish Street Gallery
Horse & Buggy Press Pop-Up Shop 118 West Parrish Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Fishnet Glass Vases by John Geci
PRESS RELEASE:
Over 1,000 works by 40+ established artists and craftspersons, all from the Southeast and over half from The Triangle in a 1,500 square foot retail storefront.
Paintings. Photography. Books. Sculpture. Ceramics. Glass. Jewelry. Fiber Arts. Prints. Home Goods.
HOURS
Weds-Friday 12-2:30pm
Saturdays 11am-3:30pm
Sundays 12:30-2:30pm
More info at https://www.horseandbuggypress.com/pop-up
