Hot Licks Guitar Workshop with Mason Via (online)

× Expand Ahmad Martin Mason Via outdoors, smiling with his guitar, which is dark brown. He is wearing dark blue jeans, a light blue collared shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and a tan hat. He appears to have light skin.

PRESS RELEASE:

Spice up your guitar solo with a few of Mason’s favorite signature Hot Licks. Mason has gathered quite a collection of flashy riffs that can help to make your solo shine! In this workshop, participants will learn where and how to incorporate these licks into your next solo/break. This course will feature material for all skill levels, spanning from unique (yet simple) picking, to more elaborate/progressive licks. He will focus on iconic bluegrass riffs that will make you stand out.—-Throw some pepper on your pickin’ and spice it up with Mason’s Hot Licks!

Mason grew up going to fiddler’s conventions and music festivals around NC and VA, where he was steeped in the rich Appalachian culture that surrounds the area. Picking and singing from an early age, Mason combines soulful high lonesome singing with virtuosic instrumental prowess. Mason's lyrics are also considered by many to be the driving force behind his music, and his vocals back up the deep emotion that his lyrics possess. Catch Mason performing solo, or with his flaming hot "new-grass" band, Hot Trail Mix.

Registration required. Suggested donation: $10