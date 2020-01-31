How Dreams Can Influence Our Lives

PRESS RELEASE:

Can we dream the future, or receive information about our health? Can dreams help assimilate information on a subconscious level or influence our decisions in everyday life?

Everyone has dreams. For centuries, soothsayers and psychics have used the dream world to explore future possibilities and diagnose illnesses. But these practices aren't only for the chosen few or for people with special abilities.

This panel of experts will discuss verified techniques that have helped people to remember and understand the meaning of their dreams. Case studies will be presented to provide some examples of how you can use your dreams to enhance your life and change your world. Topics will include dreaming for health, remote viewing the future in your dreams, exploring your subconscious mind through your dreams, and using dreams to change your life.

Panel experts include: Dale Graff, Larry Burk, Steve Barrell, and Benjamin Whitehurst.

This unique discussion will kick off the Rhine celebration of 85 years of parapsychology in Durham!