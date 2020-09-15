Hearth Studio: I Am the Earth

× Expand Justin Hartery (https://www.theiamproject.one/) Art by Justin Hartery

PRESS RELEASE:

“I Am The Earth” (Zoom workshop) with Justin Hartery and Hearth Studio

Stoke your creative juices for our upcoming virtual art show “Alive Inside: Remembering the Body as Earth.” You are also welcome to participate if you are not submitting work.

Justin will guide you into a meditation to facilitate a direct experience of your inseparable relationship with the Earth—which is just one way to align with the creative, sustaining forces of nature within and around us. From there, Hearth Collective member Megan Fitz will guide you in a short arts process to begin or expand upon your inquiry for this art show. There will be some time for sharing and discussion.

Free, email hello@hearthstudio.org for Zoom link and to register.