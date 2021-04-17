Marvelous Music Mainstage: Ian Sherwood

Cary Arts Center 101 Dry Ave, Cary, North Carolina 27511

PRESS RELEASE:

Guitar, saxophone, huge songwriting and a voice that won him a 2013 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer, Ian Sherwood Brings The Light to every stage he stands on. A born story teller and a constant creator, his music dances the line between folk and pop. His live performances thrive on intimacy. Whether it’s a theatre show or large festival stage, his persona is irresistible and completely destroys fourth walls. For more information, visit iansherwood.com

