Adam Michel: The Progressive Roadmap To Soak The Middle Class

PRESS RELEASE:

ICON, an educational, grassroots organization, is proud to present Adam Michel, who will speak on The Progressive Roadmap To Soak The Middle Class, at The Event Center, March 17, 7:00PM.

Adam Michel is a Senior Policy Analyst at the Grover M. Hermann Center of the Heritage Foundation. His focus is tax policy and the federal budget. Refreshingly, Mr. Michel is all about facts and numbers, and he makes his arguments in a world dominated by often ill-founded passions. His research details how taxes impact the well being and opportunity of ordinary Americans (and thats us). Tickets can be purchased online at www.iconlectureseries.com.