ArtsCenter: "The Immigrant"

PRESS RELEASE:

On Saturday, November 7th, 2020, Tim Carless presents The Immigrant, the second film in his series of Charlie Chaplin live-scores streaming the first Saturday of October, November and December.

The Immigrant, made in 1917, is the eleventh of twelve films that Charlie Chaplin made for the Mutual Film Company. It begins aboard a ship, bound for America, and upon arrival, the passengers marvel at the sight of the Statue of Liberty. It features Edna Purviance and Eric Campbell, both regulars in Chaplin films. This is the first time that Charlie’s character embarks upon a romantic relationship onscreen which in and of itself is remarkable. Although filmed during the silent-era, Chaplin employed musicians on the set to play music to create moods as the scenes were shot. He later offered, “The Immigrant touched me more than any other film I made. I thought the end had quite a poetic feeling.” The film made it into the National Film Registry in 1998.

Carless will be performing on solo guitar live from his studio in Carrboro. The performance can be watched on The ArtsCenter’s YouTube Live: youtube.com/theartscenterlive/live

We hope you will join us for another outstanding free live-streamed event!