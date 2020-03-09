In My Life: Beatles Tribute

× Expand La Jolla Booking Agency In My Life

PRESS RELEASE:

In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles performs on Monday, March 9 at 7:30 pm at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $35-$65, plus ticket fees, and may be purchased online at www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, by phone at 800.982.2787, and at the Duke Energy Center Box Office located at 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC 27601. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Take a magical musical tour through The Beatles' most iconic performances in this rock 'n' roll stage biography narrated from the unique point-of-view of longtime Beatles manager Brian Epstein. "In My Life" takes audiences from the mop-tops' humble beginnings in Liverpool's Cavern Club and their career-defining performance on "The Ed Sullivan Show", to their famed final live performance on the rooftop of the Apple Records building. Renowned Beatles tribute band Beatles For Sale stars as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, providing spot-on renditions of 33 of the legendary group's classic songs.