Vickie Jeffries: Indigenous Herbs

× Expand Orange County Historical Museum Photograph of Vickie Jeffries in regalia.

PRESS RELEASE:

"Indigenous Herbs" with Vickie Jeffries hosted by the Orange County Historical Museum is a FREE virtual event taking place on Thursday, November 5th, at 7pm.

Herbalist, artist, and tribal administrator for the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Vickie Jeffries will discuss how to identify and use native herbs in cooking and for medicinal purposes. Recipes will be shared!

Register to attend through the website at www.orangehistorync.org/events.

Event co-sponsored by the Hillsborough Garden Club. This event is supported by the Orange County Arts Commission and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.