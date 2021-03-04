Indigenous Uses of Pine Needles (online)

× Expand Tanya Day Pine needle basket crafted by Vickie Jeffries.

PRESS RELEASE:

Indigenous Uses of Pine Needles

Thursday, March 4th, 2021, 7PM

FREE Virtual Event

Vickie Jeffries-artist, herbalist, and tribal administrator for the Ocaaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation- invites attendees to discover the hidden uses of pine needles, from basket making to medicinal salves to teas, as is traditional with the Occaneechi and other native peoples. This event is supported by the Orange County Arts Commission and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Register at www.orangehistorync.org/events.