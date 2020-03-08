× Expand Chelsea Amato International Women's Day Market

PRESS RELEASE:

In celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, we're showcasing over a dozen locally-owned, women-owned businesses....and the women behind them.

International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women -- while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender equality. Our response to the call to action? A mini-marketplace of food, drinks, crafts, and more. Sample & shop -- all while drinking a beer...we suggest Gravitational Waves, a Modern IPA made by our lead brewer Hannah Parris.