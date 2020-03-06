International Women's Day Poetry Reading

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate International Women's Day with a reading by poets of diverse age, race, and background, all female or who identify as female. Each poet will read three poems on the themes of who I am; what matters to me; and a woman who has loved, inspired, and/or influenced me. Featured readers: Pam Baggett, L. Teresa Church, Ashley Harris, Marylin Hervieux, Nicole Higgins, Maureen Sherbondy, D. M. Spratley, Priscilla Webster-Williams, and Jacinta White. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Flyleaf Books 752 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
