International Women's Day Poetry Reading

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate International Women's Day with a reading by poets of diverse age, race, and background, all female or who identify as female. Each poet will read three poems on the themes of who I am; what matters to me; and a woman who has loved, inspired, and/or influenced me. Featured readers: Pam Baggett, L. Teresa Church, Ashley Harris, Marylin Hervieux, Nicole Higgins, Maureen Sherbondy, D. M. Spratley, Priscilla Webster-Williams, and Jacinta White. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.