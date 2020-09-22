Hearth Studio: Intuitive Collage Playshop

× Expand Jillian Rose Lea Detail from an Intuitive Collage piece

PRESS RELEASE:

This Fall Equinox, use the medium of collage to connect to your inner wisdom and bring forth guidance through found words and images. Enjoy a grounding, meditative and joyful experience as maker and yoga teacher, Jillian Lea, leads the group through the process that has been an inspiring touch point on her life journey. Rather than purposely creating a "vision board," we will tap into our inner consciousness in order to pull forth wisdom, guidance, and themes for the coming season. The resulting collage can serve as a reference guide as you move through the weeks. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intuitive-collage-tickets-119326718427