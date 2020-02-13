PRESS RELEASE:

The League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties and the Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro are co-sponsoring a complementary film screening of the Golden Globe award-winning HBO film "Iron Jawed Angels". The film, starring Angelica Huston as the League founder Carrie Chapman Catt, will be shown on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 3:00-5:30 PM at the Chatham Community Library, 197 Hwy 87 N, Pittsboro.

This celebration of women's achievements will conclude with refreshments honoring the League of Women Voters' 100th Anniversary. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available.