Cat's Cradle: It Can't Happen Here

× Expand Jennifer Hill It Can't Happen Here Livestream at the Cat's Cradle October 18, 7 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE:

It Can’t Happen Here.

If only the 1936 Sinclair Lewis play It Can’t Happen Here were a museum piece.

If only Sinclair Lewis's descriptions of militias, rising violence, and his cruel, cartoonish president Buzz Windrip had no analogs today.

But It Can’t Happen Here is frighteningly relevant and this upcoming election the most important of our lives.

Join us October 18 at 7 p.m. for a livestream zoom production from the Cat’s Cradle in Chapel Hill for this eerily resonant play.

Donate. Watch. Remember. Vote.

http://itcanthappenhere.net for donation/viewing information.