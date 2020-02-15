Jeana Eve Klein
Horse & Buggy Press and Friends 1116 Broad St., Durham, North Carolina
photo courtesy of the artist
How many French Knots is that? by Jeana Eve Klein.
The artist Jeana Eve Klein’s French knot-making is an existential undertaking: “How is the value of an idea quantified?” she asks in her artist’s statement. “What really is the true value of a French knot?” The process may be repetitive, but the colorful knots it gives birth to are mesmerizing and evocative, with designs ranging from scruffy and labial to meteorological; “Three Thousand French Knots” resembles the eye of a hurricane. Accompanying Klein’s designs are kindred works by the playful artist Anne Hill, who passed away in 2008. The exhibit, Meditative Obsessive, runs at Horse & Buggy Press through February 29; Klein will be present at this February 15 reception, which will also feature a pop-up by Metallicity. —Sarah Edwards