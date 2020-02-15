× Expand photo courtesy of the artist How many French Knots is that? by Jeana Eve Klein.

The artist Jeana Eve Klein’s French knot-making is an existential undertaking: “How is the value of an idea quantified?” she asks in her artist’s statement. “What really is the true value of a French knot?” The process may be repetitive, but the colorful knots it gives birth to are mesmerizing and evocative, with designs ranging from scruffy and labial to meteorological; “Three Thousand French Knots” resembles the eye of a hurricane. Accompanying Klein’s designs are kindred works by the playful artist Anne Hill, who passed away in 2008. The exhibit, Meditative Obsessive, runs at Horse & Buggy Press through February 29; Klein will be present at this February 15 reception, which will also feature a pop-up by Metallicity. —Sarah Edwards