Jeff Whetstone

Jeff Whetsone’s Species Complex is a testament to his lifelong love for fauna and invokes the enduring influence of the first book he ever bought, the Audubon Field Guide to North American Reptiles and Amphibians, which he says became somewhat of a Bible to him. The exhibition explores the drive to search for wild animals and, he explains, as well as “the complex paradox between wonder and control.” Species Complex marks a homecoming for Whetsone who now resides in New York but lived in Durham and taught at UNC-Chapel Hill for many years. This opening reception kicks off the exhibit, which runs through March 14. —Jameela F. Dallis